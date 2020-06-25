2444 BALDWIN CRES NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage hot tub

Spacious and so well appointed. Nestled in the heart of the Villages at Dakota Crossing, this beautiful townhome lives like a single family home. 3 dedicated bedrooms, with the option to use the downstairs bedroom as either a large family room/den or a 4th bedroom. A bath on each floor, 2 half baths and 2 full baths. Gourmet kitchen with chef's island and separate breakfast bar. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops and energy star windows. The master bedroom will blow your mind - tray ceiling, separate sitting room, two walk-in closets, a spa-like bath with separate shower and soaker tub, as well as a dedicated water closet. Neighborhood tot-lot is just steps away, and the amenities of Fort Lincoln Park and the Shops at Dakota Crossing are at your finger tips! Don't delay, make an appointment to see today! Sorry, but no pets at this property!