2444 BALDWIN CRES NE
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

2444 BALDWIN CRES NE

2444 Baldwin Crescent Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2444 Baldwin Crescent Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
Spacious and so well appointed. Nestled in the heart of the Villages at Dakota Crossing, this beautiful townhome lives like a single family home. 3 dedicated bedrooms, with the option to use the downstairs bedroom as either a large family room/den or a 4th bedroom. A bath on each floor, 2 half baths and 2 full baths. Gourmet kitchen with chef's island and separate breakfast bar. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops and energy star windows. The master bedroom will blow your mind - tray ceiling, separate sitting room, two walk-in closets, a spa-like bath with separate shower and soaker tub, as well as a dedicated water closet. Neighborhood tot-lot is just steps away, and the amenities of Fort Lincoln Park and the Shops at Dakota Crossing are at your finger tips! Don't delay, make an appointment to see today! Sorry, but no pets at this property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE have any available units?
2444 BALDWIN CRES NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE have?
Some of 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE currently offering any rent specials?
2444 BALDWIN CRES NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE pet-friendly?
No, 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE offer parking?
Yes, 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE offers parking.
Does 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE have a pool?
No, 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE does not have a pool.
Does 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE have accessible units?
No, 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2444 BALDWIN CRES NE does not have units with dishwashers.
