Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Truly unique rental opportunity in the beautiful Historical Foggy Bottom neighborhood! This stunning apartment features light hardwood floors throughout, a fireplace, an open kitchen, a huge living room, a private patio and off-street private parking. All this just steps away from great restaurants, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, GW Hospital and Foggy Bottom Metro. What more can you ask for? Oh yeah, UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! Come and see this great apartment today!