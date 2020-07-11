All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
2425 L Street NW UNIT 305
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2425 L Street NW UNIT 305

2425 L Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
Washington
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2425 L Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 · Avail. now

$3,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
Wonderful & Spacious in West End! Parking Spot Available! - This inviting and bright condo offers elegant living in the heart of West End. Upon entering the home, you'll be greeted by a generously sized living room with hardwood flooring throughout. You'll also be in awe of the oversized windows and an exceptionally livable design with charming finishes and lovely kitchen. Off of the living room, you'll step out onto the balcony with plenty of room for lounging and enjoying your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. The main suite has plenty of closet space and an upgraded en-suite bath, including double sink vanity, walk-in shower, and full tub! A hall second bath is very convenient and perfect for guests. The kitchen is outfitted with multiple cabinets for storage, a large island, and stainless appliances. Tons of in-unit storage and a washer/dryer in the unit make it an ideal nest.

Perfectly situated just blocks from George Washington University Campus, you are minutes from the Foggy Bottom Metro (Blue/Orange) and Dupont Metro (Red), as well as ample bus routes running all over the city, and easy access to Route 66 and Route 29. Foggy Bottom boasts great restaurants and nightlife including District Commons, Founding Farmers, and Bier Baron, a DC landmark to satisfy all your libation needs. Trader Joe's and Whole Foods are both right around the corner. Head west and enjoy all that Georgetown has to offer, including great shopping, restaurants, bars, and DC largest movie theater. This nest is truly city living at its best!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and building's move-in fee. One off-street parking spot is available for additional $200 per month! Sorry, this building does not allow pets of any kind.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE5788687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 have any available units?
2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 have?
Some of 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 currently offering any rent specials?
2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 is pet friendly.
Does 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 offer parking?
Yes, 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 offers parking.
Does 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 have a pool?
Yes, 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 has a pool.
Does 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 have accessible units?
No, 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 L Street NW UNIT 305 does not have units with dishwashers.
