2425 L Street NW UNIT 305

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Wonderful & Spacious in West End! Parking Spot Available! - This inviting and bright condo offers elegant living in the heart of West End. Upon entering the home, you'll be greeted by a generously sized living room with hardwood flooring throughout. You'll also be in awe of the oversized windows and an exceptionally livable design with charming finishes and lovely kitchen. Off of the living room, you'll step out onto the balcony with plenty of room for lounging and enjoying your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. The main suite has plenty of closet space and an upgraded en-suite bath, including double sink vanity, walk-in shower, and full tub! A hall second bath is very convenient and perfect for guests. The kitchen is outfitted with multiple cabinets for storage, a large island, and stainless appliances. Tons of in-unit storage and a washer/dryer in the unit make it an ideal nest.



Perfectly situated just blocks from George Washington University Campus, you are minutes from the Foggy Bottom Metro (Blue/Orange) and Dupont Metro (Red), as well as ample bus routes running all over the city, and easy access to Route 66 and Route 29. Foggy Bottom boasts great restaurants and nightlife including District Commons, Founding Farmers, and Bier Baron, a DC landmark to satisfy all your libation needs. Trader Joe's and Whole Foods are both right around the corner. Head west and enjoy all that Georgetown has to offer, including great shopping, restaurants, bars, and DC largest movie theater. This nest is truly city living at its best!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric and building's move-in fee. One off-street parking spot is available for additional $200 per month! Sorry, this building does not allow pets of any kind.



