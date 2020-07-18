2424 17TH STREET NW

Amenities

Cozy, well-appointed pet-friendly contemporary perfection with large furnished private roof deck! This perfectly laid out studio condo offers every modern convenience. Beautifully finished floor-to-ceiling European cabinets enclose built-in stainless appliances. Just off the kitchen you~ll find full-size stacked high efficiency washer and dryer. In the living area, enjoy plenty of light and a custom queen-sized Murphy bed and more closets. A gorgeous and timeless contemporary bath feels like a little personal spa. Just a staircase away you~ll find the unit's private outdoor space - the largest one in the building! The patio is outfitted with a sectional sofa, shade umbrella, and contemporary dining area seating up to 8 guests, comfortably. This amenity-laden building includes access to a roof deck wet bar with ice maker, an assigned storage unit, bike storage and is located on a quiet block just around the corner from Harris Teeter. Take your life outdoors and stroll the beauty of Meridian Hill Park, or ride one of the many bus lines on your way to downtown. Take the Metro? Good news - you~ll be equidistant to the Red, Green, and Yellow Lines. Tenant pays electricity and cable/internet - other utilities are included.