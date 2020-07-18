All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

2424 17TH STREET NW

2424 17th Street Northwest · (202) 386-6330
Location

2424 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
Cozy, well-appointed pet-friendly contemporary perfection with large furnished private roof deck! This perfectly laid out studio condo offers every modern convenience. Beautifully finished floor-to-ceiling European cabinets enclose built-in stainless appliances. Just off the kitchen you~ll find full-size stacked high efficiency washer and dryer. In the living area, enjoy plenty of light and a custom queen-sized Murphy bed and more closets. A gorgeous and timeless contemporary bath feels like a little personal spa. Just a staircase away you~ll find the unit's private outdoor space - the largest one in the building! The patio is outfitted with a sectional sofa, shade umbrella, and contemporary dining area seating up to 8 guests, comfortably. This amenity-laden building includes access to a roof deck wet bar with ice maker, an assigned storage unit, bike storage and is located on a quiet block just around the corner from Harris Teeter. Take your life outdoors and stroll the beauty of Meridian Hill Park, or ride one of the many bus lines on your way to downtown. Take the Metro? Good news - you~ll be equidistant to the Red, Green, and Yellow Lines. Tenant pays electricity and cable/internet - other utilities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 17TH STREET NW have any available units?
2424 17TH STREET NW has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 17TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2424 17TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 17TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2424 17TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 17TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 17TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 2424 17TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2424 17TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2424 17TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 17TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 17TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2424 17TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2424 17TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2424 17TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 17TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 17TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
