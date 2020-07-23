Amenities
1 MONTH FREE! Studios Available w/Utilities Incl.! - Property Id: 88646
GREAT STUDIOS JULY/AUGUST w/UTILITIES INCLUDED STARTING AT $1670!***
ACROSS FROM WOODLEY PARK METRO!
Great rental apartment community centrally located in the Woodley Park area of NW, DC. Studio floor plans offer 2 sizes and L-shaped living space.
FEATURES:
-Spacious STUDIOS, 1 and 2 Bedrooms w/ALL Utilities Included
-Hardwood Floors, Tile Bathrooms and Kitchen Floors
-Near Woodley Park Metro, Rock Creek Park, Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, National Zoo, Shopping, Dining and Nightlife.
-24 Hour Business Center, Front Desk, Laundry and Fitness Center
-Outdoor Terrace w/Grills, Rooftop Sundeck and Sunroom
*Parking- Outdoor $160/month. Garage $190/month
*Cats Allowed- Max 2 w/$250 Fee. Dogs not allowed
*Note- Apartments are Unfurnished
*Photos for example purposes only and not always of exact apartments. **Pricing, apartments and availability vary and can change at any time
MORE INFO/APPOINTMENT:
John Sahakyan, Agent 202-321-7067 EOH
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2401-calvert-st-nw-washington-dc/88646
No Dogs Allowed
