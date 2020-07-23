All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:31 AM

2401 Calvert St NW

2401 Calvert Street Northwest · (202) 321-7067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2401 Calvert Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1670 · Avail. now

$1,670

Studio · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
1 MONTH FREE! Studios Available w/Utilities Incl.! - Property Id: 88646

1 MONTH FREE RENT SPECIAL!

GREAT STUDIOS JULY/AUGUST w/UTILITIES INCLUDED STARTING AT $1670!***
ACROSS FROM WOODLEY PARK METRO!

Great rental apartment community centrally located in the Woodley Park area of NW, DC. Studio floor plans offer 2 sizes and L-shaped living space.

FEATURES:
-Spacious STUDIOS, 1 and 2 Bedrooms w/ALL Utilities Included
-Hardwood Floors, Tile Bathrooms and Kitchen Floors
-Near Woodley Park Metro, Rock Creek Park, Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, National Zoo, Shopping, Dining and Nightlife.
-24 Hour Business Center, Front Desk, Laundry and Fitness Center
-Outdoor Terrace w/Grills, Rooftop Sundeck and Sunroom

*Parking- Outdoor $160/month. Garage $190/month
*Cats Allowed- Max 2 w/$250 Fee. Dogs not allowed

*Note- Apartments are Unfurnished
*Photos for example purposes only and not always of exact apartments. **Pricing, apartments and availability vary and can change at any time

MORE INFO/APPOINTMENT:
John Sahakyan, Agent 202-321-7067 EOH
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2401-calvert-st-nw-washington-dc/88646
Property Id 88646

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5948394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Calvert St NW have any available units?
2401 Calvert St NW has a unit available for $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Calvert St NW have?
Some of 2401 Calvert St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Calvert St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Calvert St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Calvert St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Calvert St NW is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Calvert St NW offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Calvert St NW offers parking.
Does 2401 Calvert St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Calvert St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Calvert St NW have a pool?
No, 2401 Calvert St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Calvert St NW have accessible units?
No, 2401 Calvert St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Calvert St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Calvert St NW has units with dishwashers.
