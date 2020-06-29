2400 M St Nw

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking pool bbq/grill

2400 M is more than just a prestigious and distinctive address, it is just the place in the city for you to call your home. Located in the epicenter of everything that is stylish, hip, and energetic, you will find that you can walk to Georgetown to experience great shopping or walk to DuPont Circle to enjoy some of the best of the citys culinary delights and nightlife. 2400 M offers you high-end interior finishes and an array of upscale amenities. Enjoy the Penthouse level rooftop deck and pool. Allow yourself to be pampered by our Concierge and management team while enjoying planned resident events. When you are looking for just the place in the city, you will certainly find yourself at 2400 M. See it to believe it.



General Features



Broadband Air Conditioning Pets Allowed Concierge

Heating Gas Grill Refrigerator Water Supply

Security Telephone Non Smoking Only Alarm

Furnished Fitted Kitchen Air Con Garbage Disposal

Pool Parking Lot Television Electricity