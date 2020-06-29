All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2400 M St Nw

2400 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2400 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
pool
bbq/grill
2400 M is more than just a prestigious and distinctive address, it is just the place in the city for you to call your home. Located in the epicenter of everything that is stylish, hip, and energetic, you will find that you can walk to Georgetown to experience great shopping or walk to DuPont Circle to enjoy some of the best of the citys culinary delights and nightlife. 2400 M offers you high-end interior finishes and an array of upscale amenities. Enjoy the Penthouse level rooftop deck and pool. Allow yourself to be pampered by our Concierge and management team while enjoying planned resident events. When you are looking for just the place in the city, you will certainly find yourself at 2400 M. See it to believe it.

General Features

Broadband Air Conditioning Pets Allowed Concierge
Heating Gas Grill Refrigerator Water Supply
Security Telephone Non Smoking Only Alarm
Furnished Fitted Kitchen Air Con Garbage Disposal
Pool Parking Lot Television Electricity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 M St Nw have any available units?
2400 M St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 M St Nw have?
Some of 2400 M St Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 M St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2400 M St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 M St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 M St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 2400 M St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 2400 M St Nw offers parking.
Does 2400 M St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 M St Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 M St Nw have a pool?
Yes, 2400 M St Nw has a pool.
Does 2400 M St Nw have accessible units?
No, 2400 M St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 M St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 M St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.

