240 M Street SW Unit E807
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

240 M Street SW Unit E807

240 M Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

240 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
240 M Street SW Unit E807 Available 06/28/20 Newly Refinished One Bedroom In Newly Developed Southwest Waterfront- All Utilities Included, Garage Parking, & More! - Virtual 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VGe3MXZ8eYB

Address: 240 M St SW #E-807 Washington, DC 20024
Price: $1,950 for a 12 Month Lease Including Parking
Utilities: All Utilities Included Minus Cable/Internet
Pets: No Pets
Move In Date: June, 2020

Welcome to the Southwest Waterfront! Be a part of the new development in the area. Close by a Starbucks, Safeway, restaurants, and new night life! Just a 2 minute walk away from the Waterfront-SEU Station! Also, close by to the new developments in Southeast and enjoy a Summer Night at Nationals Ballpark!

The unit itself has newly finished hardwood floors. Also, walk out and you will find your own private balcony with a great look of the dome of the Capitol! Updated kitchen with gas range stove!

Bedrooms: One
Bathrooms: One
Neighborhood: SW Waterfront
Kitchen: Dishwasher, Gas Cooktop and Oven, Disposal, Refrigerator, with Freezer.
Laundry: W/D in Building
Sq Ft: 670
Application Fee: $65/Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Month’s Rent
Move Fee: $250 Move In Fee & $750 REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT For Elevator Use
Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35 Monthly Fee (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)
Floors: Hardwood
A/C & Heat: A/C and Heat provided by building on Summer/Winter Turnover
Closets/Storage: Hall Closet and Walk Through Closet
Amenities: 24 Hour Front Desk, Secured Entry, Garage Parking, Pool, Common Grounds, All Energy Utilities Included

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3943196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

