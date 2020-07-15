Amenities

240 M Street SW Unit E807 Available 06/28/20 Newly Refinished One Bedroom In Newly Developed Southwest Waterfront- All Utilities Included, Garage Parking, & More! - Virtual 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VGe3MXZ8eYB



Address: 240 M St SW #E-807 Washington, DC 20024

Price: $1,950 for a 12 Month Lease Including Parking

Utilities: All Utilities Included Minus Cable/Internet

Pets: No Pets

Move In Date: June, 2020



Welcome to the Southwest Waterfront! Be a part of the new development in the area. Close by a Starbucks, Safeway, restaurants, and new night life! Just a 2 minute walk away from the Waterfront-SEU Station! Also, close by to the new developments in Southeast and enjoy a Summer Night at Nationals Ballpark!



The unit itself has newly finished hardwood floors. Also, walk out and you will find your own private balcony with a great look of the dome of the Capitol! Updated kitchen with gas range stove!



Bedrooms: One

Bathrooms: One

Neighborhood: SW Waterfront

Kitchen: Dishwasher, Gas Cooktop and Oven, Disposal, Refrigerator, with Freezer.

Laundry: W/D in Building

Sq Ft: 670

Application Fee: $65/Applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Month’s Rent

Move Fee: $250 Move In Fee & $750 REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT For Elevator Use

Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35 Monthly Fee (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)

Floors: Hardwood

A/C & Heat: A/C and Heat provided by building on Summer/Winter Turnover

Closets/Storage: Hall Closet and Walk Through Closet

Amenities: 24 Hour Front Desk, Secured Entry, Garage Parking, Pool, Common Grounds, All Energy Utilities Included



No Pets Allowed



