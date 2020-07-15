Amenities
240 M Street SW Unit E807 Available 06/28/20 Newly Refinished One Bedroom In Newly Developed Southwest Waterfront- All Utilities Included, Garage Parking, & More! - Virtual 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VGe3MXZ8eYB
Address: 240 M St SW #E-807 Washington, DC 20024
Price: $1,950 for a 12 Month Lease Including Parking
Utilities: All Utilities Included Minus Cable/Internet
Pets: No Pets
Move In Date: June, 2020
Welcome to the Southwest Waterfront! Be a part of the new development in the area. Close by a Starbucks, Safeway, restaurants, and new night life! Just a 2 minute walk away from the Waterfront-SEU Station! Also, close by to the new developments in Southeast and enjoy a Summer Night at Nationals Ballpark!
The unit itself has newly finished hardwood floors. Also, walk out and you will find your own private balcony with a great look of the dome of the Capitol! Updated kitchen with gas range stove!
Bedrooms: One
Bathrooms: One
Neighborhood: SW Waterfront
Kitchen: Dishwasher, Gas Cooktop and Oven, Disposal, Refrigerator, with Freezer.
Laundry: W/D in Building
Sq Ft: 670
Application Fee: $65/Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Month’s Rent
Move Fee: $250 Move In Fee & $750 REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT For Elevator Use
Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35 Monthly Fee (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)
Floors: Hardwood
A/C & Heat: A/C and Heat provided by building on Summer/Winter Turnover
Closets/Storage: Hall Closet and Walk Through Closet
Amenities: 24 Hour Front Desk, Secured Entry, Garage Parking, Pool, Common Grounds, All Energy Utilities Included
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3943196)