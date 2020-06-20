All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 240 M ST SW #E711.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
240 M ST SW #E711
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:20 AM

240 M ST SW #E711

240 M St SW · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

240 M St SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
lobby
All utilities included!! This 1 bedroom condo is perfectly situated near Waterfront/M St Metro in SW so you're close to the Wharf, the Navy Yard, & Nationals Park. The property has been professionally cleaned, painted, and is spotless with an updated kitchen and bath. There is a private balcony with a direct view of the capitol rotunda. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, limits on number and breeds. In ground pool. Application online ($55/adult) - there is a 3D virtual tour, please text for both links. Street parking is available with a city permit and there are usually 3rd party spaces available for rent (advertised in the lobby).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 M ST SW #E711 have any available units?
240 M ST SW #E711 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 M ST SW #E711 have?
Some of 240 M ST SW #E711's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 M ST SW #E711 currently offering any rent specials?
240 M ST SW #E711 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 M ST SW #E711 pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 M ST SW #E711 is pet friendly.
Does 240 M ST SW #E711 offer parking?
No, 240 M ST SW #E711 does not offer parking.
Does 240 M ST SW #E711 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 M ST SW #E711 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 M ST SW #E711 have a pool?
Yes, 240 M ST SW #E711 has a pool.
Does 240 M ST SW #E711 have accessible units?
No, 240 M ST SW #E711 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 M ST SW #E711 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 M ST SW #E711 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 240 M ST SW #E711?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity