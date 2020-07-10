2380 Champlain Street NW Unit 103

Amenities

Stunning Adams Morgan One Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Washer/Dryer In Unit, & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oifBqupfKJX



Property Address: 2380 Champlain St NW Unit 103 Washington, DC 20009

Name of Building: Gramercy Lofts

Neighborhood: Adams Morgan

Market Rent: $2,500 for a 2 Year Lease OR $2,700 for a 12 Month Lease

Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash

Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, & Internet

Parking: Street Parking

Pets: No Pets Allowed

Available: June, 2020!



Welcome to the Gramercy Lofts! This unique condo loft was built in 2002 with the idea of loft space high on the list for a lasting impression. Unit 103 is an one bedroom/one bathroom with modern updates, open floorpan with lofted ceilings. The kitchen and living space are designed for both functionality to cook and prepare just as much as they are great for the delivery in a perfect space to entertain. Working from home? No problem, there is plenty of space for a full living room and in-apartment office space.



Bedrooms: One Bedroom

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Kitchen: Dishwasher, Gas Cooktop and Oven, Disposal, Refrigerator, Ice Maker and Freezer.

Laundry: Washer & Dryer In Unit

Sq Ft: 809 Square Feet

Application Fee: $65 Application Fee Per Person

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month

Move Fee: $500 Move In & Move Out Fee- Split With Owner

Floors: Sleek Hardwood

A/C & Heat: Central A/C and Heat

Closets/Storage: Large Walk In Bedroom Closet/Coat Closet in Living Room

Amenities: Secure Entry, Garden Walkway, Loft Design, High Ceilings, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Peaceful Garden



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



