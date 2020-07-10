2380 Champlain Street NW Unit 103

Amenities
Stunning Adams Morgan One Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Washer/Dryer In Unit, & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oifBqupfKJX
Property Address: 2380 Champlain St NW Unit 103 Washington, DC 20009
Name of Building: Gramercy Lofts
Neighborhood: Adams Morgan
Market Rent: $2,500 for a 2 Year Lease OR $2,700 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, & Internet
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Available: June, 2020!
Welcome to the Gramercy Lofts! This unique condo loft was built in 2002 with the idea of loft space high on the list for a lasting impression. Unit 103 is an one bedroom/one bathroom with modern updates, open floorpan with lofted ceilings. The kitchen and living space are designed for both functionality to cook and prepare just as much as they are great for the delivery in a perfect space to entertain. Working from home? No problem, there is plenty of space for a full living room and in-apartment office space.
Bedrooms: One Bedroom
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Neighborhood: Adams Morgan
Kitchen: Dishwasher, Gas Cooktop and Oven, Disposal, Refrigerator, Ice Maker and Freezer.
Laundry: Washer & Dryer In Unit
Sq Ft: 809 Square Feet
Application Fee: $65 Application Fee Per Person
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month
Move Fee: $500 Move In & Move Out Fee- Split With Owner
Floors: Sleek Hardwood
A/C & Heat: Central A/C and Heat
Closets/Storage: Large Walk In Bedroom Closet/Coat Closet in Living Room
Amenities: Secure Entry, Garden Walkway, Loft Design, High Ceilings, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Peaceful Garden
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
