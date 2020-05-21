Amenities

2315 13th Pl NE Available 07/06/19 Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Brentwood Rowhouse - Perfectly placed in the Brentwood neighborhood, this 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom includes an updated kitchen, large open concept living/dining room, and a spacious backyard for pets to run around in (limit of two small furry friends). Walking distance to the Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro (Red Line), the Rhode Island Place Shopping Center (Giant Food, Home Depot, CVS), and Ivy City. Welcome to your new home!



Features:

Gas-Top Oven, Dishwasher, and Dual-Door Refrigerator

Finished Basement

Overhead Lighting

Front-loading Washer & Dryer

Hardwood and Tile Flooring

Backyard Space

Private, Alley Parking

Off-street parking included



Nearby:

Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro (Red Line)

MOMs Organic Market

Home Depot

Rhode Island DMV

Ivy City Smokehouse

Planet Fitness

Giant Food

Atlas Brew Works



*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*

