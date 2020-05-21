Amenities
2315 13th Pl NE Available 07/06/19 Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Brentwood Rowhouse - Perfectly placed in the Brentwood neighborhood, this 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom includes an updated kitchen, large open concept living/dining room, and a spacious backyard for pets to run around in (limit of two small furry friends). Walking distance to the Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro (Red Line), the Rhode Island Place Shopping Center (Giant Food, Home Depot, CVS), and Ivy City. Welcome to your new home!
Features:
Gas-Top Oven, Dishwasher, and Dual-Door Refrigerator
Finished Basement
Overhead Lighting
Front-loading Washer & Dryer
Hardwood and Tile Flooring
Backyard Space
Private, Alley Parking
Off-street parking included
Nearby:
Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro (Red Line)
MOMs Organic Market
Home Depot
Rhode Island DMV
Ivy City Smokehouse
Planet Fitness
Giant Food
Atlas Brew Works
