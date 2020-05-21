All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

2315 13th Pl NE

2315 13th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2315 13th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2315 13th Pl NE Available 07/06/19 Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Brentwood Rowhouse - Perfectly placed in the Brentwood neighborhood, this 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom includes an updated kitchen, large open concept living/dining room, and a spacious backyard for pets to run around in (limit of two small furry friends). Walking distance to the Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro (Red Line), the Rhode Island Place Shopping Center (Giant Food, Home Depot, CVS), and Ivy City. Welcome to your new home!

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
Gas-Top Oven, Dishwasher, and Dual-Door Refrigerator
Finished Basement
Overhead Lighting
Front-loading Washer & Dryer
Hardwood and Tile Flooring
Backyard Space
Private, Alley Parking
Off-street parking included

Nearby:
Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro (Red Line)
MOMs Organic Market
Home Depot
Rhode Island DMV
Ivy City Smokehouse
Planet Fitness
Giant Food
Atlas Brew Works

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4974662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 13th Pl NE have any available units?
2315 13th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 13th Pl NE have?
Some of 2315 13th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 13th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
2315 13th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 13th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 13th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 2315 13th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 2315 13th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 2315 13th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2315 13th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 13th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 2315 13th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 2315 13th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 2315 13th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 13th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 13th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
