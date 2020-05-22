2312 20TH ST NW

Amenities

Chic and sophisticated 4 Br 3.5 Ba Federal townhouse in the heart of Kalorama. This handsome 3 story house offers a den or study - perfect for a home office - with fireplace, bedroom and shower bath on the first level. The main living area is on the second level. There is the living room with fireplace, formal dining room area an elegant European style kitchen with a breakfast nook leads to an elevated balcony over looking the court yard. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on the the third level. There is a trellis patio above the detached garage. Ideally located and a just a short walk to Dupont Circle, the night life of Adams-Morgan and U Street and Rock Creek Park this is city living at it's best! Woodley Park metro is a ten minute walk.