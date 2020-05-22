All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2312 20TH ST NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2312 20TH ST NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2312 20TH ST NW

2312 20th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2312 20th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Chic and sophisticated 4 Br 3.5 Ba Federal townhouse in the heart of Kalorama. This handsome 3 story house offers a den or study - perfect for a home office - with fireplace, bedroom and shower bath on the first level. The main living area is on the second level. There is the living room with fireplace, formal dining room area an elegant European style kitchen with a breakfast nook leads to an elevated balcony over looking the court yard. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on the the third level. There is a trellis patio above the detached garage. Ideally located and a just a short walk to Dupont Circle, the night life of Adams-Morgan and U Street and Rock Creek Park this is city living at it's best! Woodley Park metro is a ten minute walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 20TH ST NW have any available units?
2312 20TH ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2312 20TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
2312 20TH ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 20TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 2312 20TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2312 20TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 2312 20TH ST NW offers parking.
Does 2312 20TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 20TH ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 20TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 2312 20TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 2312 20TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 2312 20TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 20TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 20TH ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 20TH ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 20TH ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University