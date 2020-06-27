All apartments in Washington
2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW

2303 Ontario Road Northwest
Location

2303 Ontario Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Welcome home to this gorgeous two- level condo in trendy Adams Morgan! This home is on trend and boasts richly stained hardwood floors, an exposed brick wall, elegant moldings, gourmet kitchen with prep island, stainless steel appliances, two full baths with marble tiles, and an incredible roof top deck with over 1000 SF of space for relaxing, entertaining, and barbecuing, and viewing July 4th fireworks at the Washington monument! All roof top terrace furnishings are included in the rent! Rent includes water, sewer, and internet service. This is a MUST SEE for luxury living in NW DC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW have any available units?
2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW have?
Some of 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.

