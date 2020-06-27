2303 ONTARIO ROAD NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Welcome home to this gorgeous two- level condo in trendy Adams Morgan! This home is on trend and boasts richly stained hardwood floors, an exposed brick wall, elegant moldings, gourmet kitchen with prep island, stainless steel appliances, two full baths with marble tiles, and an incredible roof top deck with over 1000 SF of space for relaxing, entertaining, and barbecuing, and viewing July 4th fireworks at the Washington monument! All roof top terrace furnishings are included in the rent! Rent includes water, sewer, and internet service. This is a MUST SEE for luxury living in NW DC!