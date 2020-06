Amenities

Elegant living space, with upgrades throughout in this charming Glover Park Row House. Enjoy rich hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with island opening up to backyard deck, as well as off street parking. Fully finished basement w/ kitchenette and full bath can serve as family room or bedroom. Idyllic front porch overlooks quiet, tree-lined street, steps from the expansive Glover Archbold Park.