Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2221 12th Place Northwest, 1
Last updated September 29 2019 at 4:43 AM

2221 12th Place Northwest, 1

2221 12th Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2221 12th Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This charming 1BR/1BA row house is on a quiet one-way street in one of the most colorful and friendly blocks of DC, while being just 2 blocks from the bars, restaurants and shops of 14th and U st NW.
This home features: Inviting and updated kitchen with SS appliances, private patio, fireplace, exposed brick, heated floors in kitchen and bathroom, washer and dryer in the unit.
Just 5 minutes away from the U street metro, 14th street, U street, Meridian Hill Park, YMCA, Atlantic Plumbing Cinema, and many bars, restaurants and supermarkets!

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 have any available units?
2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 have?
Some of 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 offer parking?
No, 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 have a pool?
No, 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 have accessible units?
No, 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 12th Place Northwest, 1 has units with dishwashers.
