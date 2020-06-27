2221 12th Place Northwest, 1

Amenities

This charming 1BR/1BA row house is on a quiet one-way street in one of the most colorful and friendly blocks of DC, while being just 2 blocks from the bars, restaurants and shops of 14th and U st NW.

This home features: Inviting and updated kitchen with SS appliances, private patio, fireplace, exposed brick, heated floors in kitchen and bathroom, washer and dryer in the unit.

Just 5 minutes away from the U street metro, 14th street, U street, Meridian Hill Park, YMCA, Atlantic Plumbing Cinema, and many bars, restaurants and supermarkets!



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.