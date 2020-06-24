All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2208 38TH STREET NW

2208 38th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2208 38th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautifully renovated 2500 square feet of finished living space with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in this end unit townhouse in Glover Park. Chef's kitchen w/ granite and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout. Great space and light. Wonderful backyard and one car garage. The second floor has 3 nicely sized bedrooms, 2 full baths and washer and dryer. The attic makes a nice den or playroom. The fully finished basement has a separate entrance with one bedroom, a separate kitchenette, a full bathroom, a den, a spare room and a separate washer dryer. There is plenty of space in this home for a home office, au pair, etc. Great location situated close by Georgetown and Amer. University, the property is within easy walking distance to Stoddert Elementary School, the shops and restaurants in Glover Park along Wisconsin Avenue, the Georgetown Farmers' Market, and the Georgetown Safeway. Trader Joe's is coming to Glover Park in early 2019! The D1 and D2 bus-stop is around the corner, while the N2 and 30's buses pick up on Wisconsin Avenue. Three Capital Bike share stations, the Guy Mason Recreation Center, and Rock Creek and Stoddert Parks are all within a 5- to 10-minute walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 38TH STREET NW have any available units?
2208 38TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 38TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2208 38TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 38TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2208 38TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 38TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2208 38TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2208 38TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2208 38TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2208 38TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 38TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 38TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2208 38TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2208 38TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2208 38TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 38TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 38TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
