2208 38TH STREET NW

Beautifully renovated 2500 square feet of finished living space with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in this end unit townhouse in Glover Park. Chef's kitchen w/ granite and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout. Great space and light. Wonderful backyard and one car garage. The second floor has 3 nicely sized bedrooms, 2 full baths and washer and dryer. The attic makes a nice den or playroom. The fully finished basement has a separate entrance with one bedroom, a separate kitchenette, a full bathroom, a den, a spare room and a separate washer dryer. There is plenty of space in this home for a home office, au pair, etc. Great location situated close by Georgetown and Amer. University, the property is within easy walking distance to Stoddert Elementary School, the shops and restaurants in Glover Park along Wisconsin Avenue, the Georgetown Farmers' Market, and the Georgetown Safeway. Trader Joe's is coming to Glover Park in early 2019! The D1 and D2 bus-stop is around the corner, while the N2 and 30's buses pick up on Wisconsin Avenue. Three Capital Bike share stations, the Guy Mason Recreation Center, and Rock Creek and Stoddert Parks are all within a 5- to 10-minute walk.