2201 N Street

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard doorman elevator fire pit gym pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,090* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,290* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,190* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,490/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this pretty West End furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and beautiful living room with great balcony views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC91)



Designed With You In Mind



Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Doorman

-Pet Friendly

-Indoor Private Pool

-Gym

-Roof Deck

-Private Garden

-Garden

-Courtyard

-Grills/Firepits/BBQ

-Bike Storage

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished Blueground apartment is situated in the West End, a trendy neighborhood in Northwest Washington DC, situated between the vibrant Foggy Bottom and ritzy Georgetown neighborhoods. The balcony of this luxury apartment overlooks Rock Creek Parkway, which leads to the 12 miles of Rock Creek Park that is a green oasis ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. Explore all that West End and Georgetown have to offer: charming boutiques and art galleries, amazing restaurants, and stunning historic homes and mansions. Take a walk along the beautiful C&O Canal or enjoy a cocktail by the waterfront of the Washington Harbor. There is plenty to discover between the varied neighborhoods in and around West End. The neighborhood is easily accessible via the Foggy Bottom metro station.



A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.



Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.