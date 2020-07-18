220 BRYANT STREET NE

Amenities

Light and Airy, freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome conveniently located within close proximity to the Brookland and Rhode Island Ave Metro stations, eateries, grocery stores, public transportation and newly planned community development on the site of Rhode Island Center that includes a shopping mall and an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. This home comes with private off street parking in rear as well as street parking in front. Central air and heating. Easy access to downtown DC and surrounding DMV area.