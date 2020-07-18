All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 220 BRYANT STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
220 BRYANT STREET NE
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:48 AM

220 BRYANT STREET NE

220 Bryant Street Northeast · (202) 631-0126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

220 Bryant Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
accessible
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Light and Airy, freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome conveniently located within close proximity to the Brookland and Rhode Island Ave Metro stations, eateries, grocery stores, public transportation and newly planned community development on the site of Rhode Island Center that includes a shopping mall and an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. This home comes with private off street parking in rear as well as street parking in front. Central air and heating. Easy access to downtown DC and surrounding DMV area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 BRYANT STREET NE have any available units?
220 BRYANT STREET NE has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 BRYANT STREET NE have?
Some of 220 BRYANT STREET NE's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 BRYANT STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
220 BRYANT STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 BRYANT STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 220 BRYANT STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 220 BRYANT STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 220 BRYANT STREET NE offers parking.
Does 220 BRYANT STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 BRYANT STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 BRYANT STREET NE have a pool?
No, 220 BRYANT STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 220 BRYANT STREET NE have accessible units?
Yes, 220 BRYANT STREET NE has accessible units.
Does 220 BRYANT STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 BRYANT STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 220 BRYANT STREET NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity