Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Grand Kalorama row house. The home boasts touches of old world architecture with modern day renovation. 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathroom. Home is nearly 2000 sq ft. Dining room with fireplace, hardwood floors and open kitchen plan with breakfasr bar and natural stone. Master Suite includes large walk-in closet, build-in shelving, and skylights. Steps to metro, grocery store, bars, and restaurants. AVAILABLE MID JUNE.