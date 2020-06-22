All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

212 I Street NW

212 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

212 I Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
china town convension center. CityVista is modern condominiums, apartments, street-level shopping and wide-open park space along 5th street between K and L Streets, NW. Its location offers instant access to downtown businesses, government and cultural centers as well as I-395 and other major highway routes.

Youre connected to the city and the area at-large by convenient Metro access and the DC Circulatory bus line. Whether you need to quickly meet associates for an important business meeting or your closest friends for a tour of DCs nightlife, youll find that at CityVista, its all right at your doorstep.

CityVista came about through a shared vision of ideal urban living. Ideal urban living means convenience. Convenient to transportation and . Convenient shopping and dining with retail stores, restaurants and an urban lifestyle Safeway just downstairs. Convenient recreation with the easily accessible Vista Green and the rooftop pool and terrace. All complimented by exciting living spaces. CityVista brings it all home.

ONLY AT CITYVISTA.
Urban Lifestyle Safeway

* Starbucks Coffee
* Bergmanns Cleaners

Vista Green

* One-acre, private park

Results Gym

* State-of-the-art equipment
* Helpful trainers and classes for all fitness levels
* Good To Go, a selection of healthy prepared foods

Club Vista Pool and Club Room

* Breathtaking views
* Fireplace, catering kitchen, wet bar & plasma TV

Busboys and Poets

* Restaurant & Bookstore
* Event platform

5th Street Hardware

* Home improvement merchandise
* Lifestyle accessories

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 I Street NW have any available units?
212 I Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 I Street NW have?
Some of 212 I Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 I Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
212 I Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 I Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 212 I Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 212 I Street NW offer parking?
No, 212 I Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 212 I Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 I Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 I Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 212 I Street NW has a pool.
Does 212 I Street NW have accessible units?
No, 212 I Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 212 I Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 I Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
