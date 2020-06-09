All apartments in Washington
2116 3rd Street Northeast

2116 3rd Street Northeast
Location

2116 3rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Modern and gorgeous 3BR/3BA + Den condo in Eckington! Condo features hardwood floors, beautiful open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, private patio, 1 car garage parking included. Pets are on case by case basis.
Excellent location just 4 blocks away from Rhode Island Avenue- Brentwood Metro station, restaurants and shopping.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 3rd Street Northeast have any available units?
2116 3rd Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 3rd Street Northeast have?
Some of 2116 3rd Street Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 3rd Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2116 3rd Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 3rd Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 3rd Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2116 3rd Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 2116 3rd Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 2116 3rd Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 3rd Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 3rd Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 2116 3rd Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2116 3rd Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2116 3rd Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 3rd Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 3rd Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
