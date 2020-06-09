2116 3rd Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Modern and gorgeous 3BR/3BA + Den condo in Eckington! Condo features hardwood floors, beautiful open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, private patio, 1 car garage parking included. Pets are on case by case basis.

Excellent location just 4 blocks away from Rhode Island Avenue- Brentwood Metro station, restaurants and shopping.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.