Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

211 Columbia Rd. Nw

211 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

211 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
Off-season rates start at $85.00 per day
High-season rates start at $120.00 per day
*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.
**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**

Brand new building! Bring in a new energy, a new pace, and a new trajectory to your life, in the heart of DCs Adams Morgan. Come home to AdMo Heights and experience the height of the Adams Morgan lifestyle. This is unlike any new address in Northwest DCs most iconic neighborhood.

Beautiful corner studio on the second floor offering lots of natural light through plenty of windows on two walls in your comfortably furnished home. 9 foot high ceilings and averaging 450 square feet of living space. Fully equipped modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Glass stand-up shower in your beautiful full bathroom. Full size washer/dryer in your unit! Lovely plank-style flooring. Rooftop deck offering a spectacular view of the city, bbq grills and a fire pit. Secure package holding room and place to store your bike. Fantastic location with shopping, restaurants, public transportation and a parking garage within a 5 minute walk.
- Rooftop terrace with outdoor kitchen and fire pit
- Lobby lounge
- Controlled-access entry
- Bicycle storage
- Smoke free
- Free use of the Urban Athletic Club at The LINE Hotel across the street (Deposit required to obtain a gym fob, will be returned when you return the gym fob)
- 24-hour online leasing, payments and service requests
- Professional on-site management
- 24-hour emergency maintenance
- Planned social events
- Multiple elevators for an easy move in experience
- Lobby and 1st floor lounge
- Boutique Building
- Unlimited access parcel lockers, including refrigerated lockers
- First floor, brand new restaurant concept from the owners of Tail Up Goat
- Spectacular open layouts
- Stunning nine-foot cei

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

