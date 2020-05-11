211 Columbia Rd. Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby

Off-season rates start at $85.00 per day

High-season rates start at $120.00 per day

*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.

**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**



Brand new building! Bring in a new energy, a new pace, and a new trajectory to your life, in the heart of DCs Adams Morgan. Come home to AdMo Heights and experience the height of the Adams Morgan lifestyle. This is unlike any new address in Northwest DCs most iconic neighborhood.



Beautiful corner studio on the second floor offering lots of natural light through plenty of windows on two walls in your comfortably furnished home. 9 foot high ceilings and averaging 450 square feet of living space. Fully equipped modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Glass stand-up shower in your beautiful full bathroom. Full size washer/dryer in your unit! Lovely plank-style flooring. Rooftop deck offering a spectacular view of the city, bbq grills and a fire pit. Secure package holding room and place to store your bike. Fantastic location with shopping, restaurants, public transportation and a parking garage within a 5 minute walk.

- Rooftop terrace with outdoor kitchen and fire pit

- Lobby lounge

- Controlled-access entry

- Bicycle storage

- Smoke free

- Free use of the Urban Athletic Club at The LINE Hotel across the street (Deposit required to obtain a gym fob, will be returned when you return the gym fob)

- 24-hour online leasing, payments and service requests

- Professional on-site management

- 24-hour emergency maintenance

- Planned social events

- Multiple elevators for an easy move in experience

- Lobby and 1st floor lounge

- Boutique Building

- Unlimited access parcel lockers, including refrigerated lockers

- First floor, brand new restaurant concept from the owners of Tail Up Goat

- Spectacular open layouts

- Stunning nine-foot cei