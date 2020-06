Amenities

Three bedrooms and one renovated full bath, hard wood floors on first level. Fireplace in living room. Separate dining room. Back room can be used for storage or reading room. Front porch and fenced in backyard for entertaining all located in the sought after Anacostia area. Application can be submitted at www.5starpropertymgmt.com. $50 application fee for each adult over 18 yrs old. The owner is not accepting vouchers.