2100 11th St Nw

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym parking bbq/grill garage

Rare opportunity to become a resident in one of most sought after boutique condominium buildings in the U Street area, The Beauregard. The best dining, shopping, and entertainment U Street, Shaw and 14 Street has to offer is just steps away. Assigned garage parking included and U Street Metro is just 2 blocks away!

This 4th floor unit on a quiet street has a series of floor to ceiling windows providing beautiful views of the city. This unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on one level. The expansive living and dining area with 10 foot ceilings and dark hardwood floors throughout with private outdoor terrace.

The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, sleek white cabinetry, and a kitchen island with barstool seating. Master bedroom includes floor to ceiling windows and sleek marble en-suite bath. This unit has everything for comfortable living in style.

Building has concierge, gym, club room, rooftop terrace, where residents enjoy 360 degree views and plenty of room for entertaining. Gas and Water utilities are included.