Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:15 AM

2100 11th St Nw

2100 11th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2100 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Rare opportunity to become a resident in one of most sought after boutique condominium buildings in the U Street area, The Beauregard. The best dining, shopping, and entertainment U Street, Shaw and 14 Street has to offer is just steps away. Assigned garage parking included and U Street Metro is just 2 blocks away!
This 4th floor unit on a quiet street has a series of floor to ceiling windows providing beautiful views of the city. This unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on one level. The expansive living and dining area with 10 foot ceilings and dark hardwood floors throughout with private outdoor terrace.
The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, sleek white cabinetry, and a kitchen island with barstool seating. Master bedroom includes floor to ceiling windows and sleek marble en-suite bath. This unit has everything for comfortable living in style.
Building has concierge, gym, club room, rooftop terrace, where residents enjoy 360 degree views and plenty of room for entertaining. Gas and Water utilities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 11th St Nw have any available units?
2100 11th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 11th St Nw have?
Some of 2100 11th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 11th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2100 11th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 11th St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 11th St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 2100 11th St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 2100 11th St Nw offers parking.
Does 2100 11th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 11th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 11th St Nw have a pool?
No, 2100 11th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 2100 11th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 2100 11th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 11th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 11th St Nw has units with dishwashers.

