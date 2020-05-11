Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

Welcome to 205 R Street! You'll fall in love with the charm of this very unique two bedroom, two and a half bathroom rowhome in the heart of Bloomingdale. This home features three levels of living space along with two master suites and a large back yard. Home Features: Welcoming front patio, perfect for morning coffee Beautiful hardwood flooring and exposed brick touches throughout first two levels Huge bay windows and three skylights allow for a ton of natural light Living room at front of house Kitchen and dining room area towards back of house Powder room on main level Two large master bedrooms occupy the entire second and third floors Second level leads to first master bedroom with ensuite bathroom featuring a walk-in shower Third level leads to second master bedroom with large closet area and ensuite bathroom with clawfoot tub Washer/Dryer in unit Backyard features a deck and large fenced-in patio Parking: Street parking. Utilities: Cable/internet and water are included i