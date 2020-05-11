All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 205 R Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
205 R Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 R Street

205 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

205 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Welcome to 205 R Street! You'll fall in love with the charm of this very unique two bedroom, two and a half bathroom rowhome in the heart of Bloomingdale. This home features three levels of living space along with two master suites and a large back yard. Home Features: Welcoming front patio, perfect for morning coffee Beautiful hardwood flooring and exposed brick touches throughout first two levels Huge bay windows and three skylights allow for a ton of natural light Living room at front of house Kitchen and dining room area towards back of house Powder room on main level Two large master bedrooms occupy the entire second and third floors Second level leads to first master bedroom with ensuite bathroom featuring a walk-in shower Third level leads to second master bedroom with large closet area and ensuite bathroom with clawfoot tub Washer/Dryer in unit Backyard features a deck and large fenced-in patio Parking: Street parking. Utilities: Cable/internet and water are included i

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 R Street have any available units?
205 R Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 R Street have?
Some of 205 R Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 R Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 R Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 R Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 R Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 205 R Street offer parking?
Yes, 205 R Street offers parking.
Does 205 R Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 R Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 R Street have a pool?
No, 205 R Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 R Street have accessible units?
No, 205 R Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 R Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 R Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Circle Arms
2416 K Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University