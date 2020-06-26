All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 205 Columbia Road Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
205 Columbia Road Northwest
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

205 Columbia Road Northwest

205 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

205 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
Brand new building! Bring in a new energy, a new pace, and a new trajectory to your life, in the heart of DCs Adams Morgan. Come home to AdMo Heights and experience the height of the Adams Morgan lifestyle. This is unlike any new address in Northwest DCs most iconic neighborhood.

Beautiful Junior One Bedroom apartment on the second floor offering lots of natural light through a large window in the living area. 9 foot high ceilings and average of 600 square feet of living space. Fully equipped modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Beautiful and modern full bathroom. Full size washer/dryer in your unit! Lovely plank-style flooring. Rooftop deck offering a spectacular view of the city, bbq grills and a fire pit. Secure package holding room and place to store your bike. Fantastic location with shopping, restaurants, public transportation and a parking garage within a 5 minute walk.
- Rooftop terrace with outdoor kitchen and fire pit
- Lobby lounge
- Controlled-access entry
- Bicycle storage
- Smoke free
- Free use of the Urban Athletic Club at The LINE Hotel across the street (Deposit required to obtain a gym fob, will be returned when you return the gym fob)
- 24-hour online leasing, payments and service requests
- Professional on-site management
- 24-hour emergency maintenance
- Planned social events
- Multiple elevators for an easy move in experience
- Lobby and 1st floor lounge
- Boutique Building
- Unlimited access parcel lockers, including refrigerated lockers
- First floor, brand new restaurant concept from the owners of Tail Up Goat
- Spectacular open layouts
- Stunning nine-foot ceilings
- Expansive windows
- Efficient stainless-steel kitchen appliances
- Electronic door locks
- Elegant, under mount lighting
- Sleek custom cabinetry
- Oversized closets
- High-end roller shades
- Privacy sliding glass doors
- Custom tile work in bathrooms
- Built in shelves in showers
- Gigawatt data speed available
- Spectacular views of DC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Columbia Road Northwest have any available units?
205 Columbia Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Columbia Road Northwest have?
Some of 205 Columbia Road Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Columbia Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
205 Columbia Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Columbia Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 205 Columbia Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 205 Columbia Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 205 Columbia Road Northwest offers parking.
Does 205 Columbia Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Columbia Road Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Columbia Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 205 Columbia Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 205 Columbia Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 205 Columbia Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Columbia Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Columbia Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University