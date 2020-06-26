205 Columbia Road Northwest

Amenities

Brand new building! Bring in a new energy, a new pace, and a new trajectory to your life, in the heart of DCs Adams Morgan. Come home to AdMo Heights and experience the height of the Adams Morgan lifestyle. This is unlike any new address in Northwest DCs most iconic neighborhood.



Beautiful Junior One Bedroom apartment on the second floor offering lots of natural light through a large window in the living area. 9 foot high ceilings and average of 600 square feet of living space. Fully equipped modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Beautiful and modern full bathroom. Full size washer/dryer in your unit! Lovely plank-style flooring. Rooftop deck offering a spectacular view of the city, bbq grills and a fire pit. Secure package holding room and place to store your bike. Fantastic location with shopping, restaurants, public transportation and a parking garage within a 5 minute walk.

- Rooftop terrace with outdoor kitchen and fire pit

- Lobby lounge

- Controlled-access entry

- Bicycle storage

- Smoke free

- Free use of the Urban Athletic Club at The LINE Hotel across the street (Deposit required to obtain a gym fob, will be returned when you return the gym fob)

- 24-hour online leasing, payments and service requests

- Professional on-site management

- 24-hour emergency maintenance

- Planned social events

- Multiple elevators for an easy move in experience

- Lobby and 1st floor lounge

- Boutique Building

- Unlimited access parcel lockers, including refrigerated lockers

- First floor, brand new restaurant concept from the owners of Tail Up Goat

- Spectacular open layouts

- Stunning nine-foot ceilings

- Expansive windows

- Efficient stainless-steel kitchen appliances

- Electronic door locks

- Elegant, under mount lighting

- Sleek custom cabinetry

- Oversized closets

- High-end roller shades

- Privacy sliding glass doors

- Custom tile work in bathrooms

- Built in shelves in showers

- Gigawatt data speed available

- Spectacular views of DC