2025 HILLYER PLACE NW

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Nestled on a quiet street, this circa 1880~s Victorian style condo has the Phillips Collection museum at one end and the urban conveniences of DuPont Circle~s seemingly endless dining and shopping options, including Metro at the other. Totally renovated, while retaining its striking original character, this main level 2BR/2BA rental has 1,200 square feet of living area, a flowing and functional open-floor plan and boasts modern updates, including custom kitchen cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, marble counters and floor in master bath and a tank-less hot water heater. The wood-burning fireplace and light-filled front dining area creates an intimate setting for arriving guests.