Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

2025 HILLYER PLACE NW

2025 Hillyer Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

2025 Hillyer Pl NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nestled on a quiet street, this circa 1880~s Victorian style condo has the Phillips Collection museum at one end and the urban conveniences of DuPont Circle~s seemingly endless dining and shopping options, including Metro at the other. Totally renovated, while retaining its striking original character, this main level 2BR/2BA rental has 1,200 square feet of living area, a flowing and functional open-floor plan and boasts modern updates, including custom kitchen cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, marble counters and floor in master bath and a tank-less hot water heater. The wood-burning fireplace and light-filled front dining area creates an intimate setting for arriving guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW have any available units?
2025 HILLYER PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW have?
Some of 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2025 HILLYER PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 HILLYER PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
