2024 N Street, NW #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan hot tub

$2500/ 2br -Charm Abounds in this Dupont/West End Condo(West End) - This grand Victorian building offers seven condos. It is beautifully landscaped and sited on the corner of N and 20th Streets.

Residence # 3 offers 719 sq ft of lovely renovated space, wood floors, high ceilings, fireplaces, large windows, fresh paint, and a small patio. It features a new kitchen with quartz counters and high end appliances, full bathroom with spa tub and powder room! The lovely versatile space can be used as a 2 BR or 1 BR and large living room and dining room. Also included are ample closets, CAC, and ceiling fans. Washer & dryer are in the unit. Walk to metro and the many amenities and conveniences of Dupont and West End. Electric paid by tenant. Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. 202-338-0500

For showings please email Donna Turner at dtchatel@aol.com .



