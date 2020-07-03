All apartments in Washington
2024 N Street, NW #3

2024 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2024 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
$2500/ 2br -Charm Abounds in this Dupont/West End Condo(West End) - This grand Victorian building offers seven condos. It is beautifully landscaped and sited on the corner of N and 20th Streets.
Residence # 3 offers 719 sq ft of lovely renovated space, wood floors, high ceilings, fireplaces, large windows, fresh paint, and a small patio. It features a new kitchen with quartz counters and high end appliances, full bathroom with spa tub and powder room! The lovely versatile space can be used as a 2 BR or 1 BR and large living room and dining room. Also included are ample closets, CAC, and ceiling fans. Washer & dryer are in the unit. Walk to metro and the many amenities and conveniences of Dupont and West End. Electric paid by tenant. Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. 202-338-0500
For showings please email Donna Turner at dtchatel@aol.com .

(RLNE5228150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 N Street, NW #3 have any available units?
2024 N Street, NW #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 N Street, NW #3 have?
Some of 2024 N Street, NW #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 N Street, NW #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2024 N Street, NW #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 N Street, NW #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2024 N Street, NW #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2024 N Street, NW #3 offer parking?
No, 2024 N Street, NW #3 does not offer parking.
Does 2024 N Street, NW #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 N Street, NW #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 N Street, NW #3 have a pool?
No, 2024 N Street, NW #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2024 N Street, NW #3 have accessible units?
No, 2024 N Street, NW #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 N Street, NW #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 N Street, NW #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

