Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:23 PM

2024 N CAPITOL ST NW

Location

2024 N Capitol St NW, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rarely available, this fully renovated~home~is located in the heart of Bloomingdale on the highly sought-after Crispus Attucks Park. This 22~ wide townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 10~ ceilings and was professionally designed and fully renovated in 2017 with the highest level of finishes. Meticulous attention to detail blending historic details and modern luxury.~ Best of the best, including Thermador appliances, full height stone backsplash, wine fridge, solid wood flooring, marble bathrooms, indoor surround sound speakers, 2 fireplaces, built in bookshelves and sprinkler system.~ Large Master Suite with two closets (1 walk in closet).~ 1 parking space included with additional parking available. Ample storage with attic and outdoor storage unit.~ This place has it all including Western exposure to enjoy sunsets over the park!~This is truly one of the nicest rental homes in all of Bloomingdale, only 2 miles from the Capitol and this is the first time this home has been available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW have any available units?
2024 N CAPITOL ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW have?
Some of 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
2024 N CAPITOL ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW offers parking.
Does 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW have a pool?
No, 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW have accessible units?
No, 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 N CAPITOL ST NW has units with dishwashers.
