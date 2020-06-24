2024 N CAPITOL ST NW

Amenities
Rarely available, this fully renovated~home~is located in the heart of Bloomingdale on the highly sought-after Crispus Attucks Park. This 22~ wide townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 10~ ceilings and was professionally designed and fully renovated in 2017 with the highest level of finishes. Meticulous attention to detail blending historic details and modern luxury.~ Best of the best, including Thermador appliances, full height stone backsplash, wine fridge, solid wood flooring, marble bathrooms, indoor surround sound speakers, 2 fireplaces, built in bookshelves and sprinkler system.~ Large Master Suite with two closets (1 walk in closet).~ 1 parking space included with additional parking available. Ample storage with attic and outdoor storage unit.~ This place has it all including Western exposure to enjoy sunsets over the park!~This is truly one of the nicest rental homes in all of Bloomingdale, only 2 miles from the Capitol and this is the first time this home has been available for rent.