2024 N CAPITOL ST NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rarely available, this fully renovated~home~is located in the heart of Bloomingdale on the highly sought-after Crispus Attucks Park. This 22~ wide townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 10~ ceilings and was professionally designed and fully renovated in 2017 with the highest level of finishes. Meticulous attention to detail blending historic details and modern luxury.~ Best of the best, including Thermador appliances, full height stone backsplash, wine fridge, solid wood flooring, marble bathrooms, indoor surround sound speakers, 2 fireplaces, built in bookshelves and sprinkler system.~ Large Master Suite with two closets (1 walk in closet).~ 1 parking space included with additional parking available. Ample storage with attic and outdoor storage unit.~ This place has it all including Western exposure to enjoy sunsets over the park!~This is truly one of the nicest rental homes in all of Bloomingdale, only 2 miles from the Capitol and this is the first time this home has been available for rent.