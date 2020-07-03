All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625

2020 F Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2020 F Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20052
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
valet service
Community Amenities

Beautiful rooftop deck featuring lounge area, outdoor dining furniture and complimentary Wi-Fi
24-hour fitness center boasts state-of-the-art cardio theater equipment and resistance machines
Pet-friendly apartments. Cats welcome. Two-pet max, per apartment.
Onsite management team
Dry-cleaning valet service available Monday through Friday for your convenience

Rooftop terrace with lounge seating and patio tables
Laundry center with card-activated machines
Controlled-access entry
24-Hour Resident Concierge
Garage Parking Available

Apartment Amenities

Spacious studios and one-bedroom apartment layouts available
Updated kitchens with white cabinetry and ceramic tile backsplash in select homes
Beautiful bathrooms designed with ceramic tile, separate vanities and built-in medicine cabinet in select homes
Expansive windows boast great views

All utilities included!
GE appliance package features built-in microwave, dishwasher, gas range and full-size refrigerator
Large walk-in and linen closets in select homes
Beautiful parquet flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 have any available units?
2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 have?
Some of 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 is pet friendly.
Does 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 offer parking?
Yes, 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 offers parking.
Does 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 have a pool?
No, 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 does not have a pool.
Does 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 have accessible units?
No, 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625 has units with dishwashers.

