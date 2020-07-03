2020 F St. Nw Unit: 625

Amenities
Community Amenities
Beautiful rooftop deck featuring lounge area, outdoor dining furniture and complimentary Wi-Fi
24-hour fitness center boasts state-of-the-art cardio theater equipment and resistance machines
Pet-friendly apartments. Cats welcome. Two-pet max, per apartment.
Onsite management team
Dry-cleaning valet service available Monday through Friday for your convenience
Laundry center with card-activated machines
Controlled-access entry
24-Hour Resident Concierge
Garage Parking Available
Apartment Amenities
Spacious studios and one-bedroom apartment layouts available
Updated kitchens with white cabinetry and ceramic tile backsplash in select homes
Beautiful bathrooms designed with ceramic tile, separate vanities and built-in medicine cabinet in select homes
Expansive windows boast great views
All utilities included!
GE appliance package features built-in microwave, dishwasher, gas range and full-size refrigerator
Large walk-in and linen closets in select homes
Beautiful parquet flooring