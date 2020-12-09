All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
2020 12TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2020 12TH STREET NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

2020 12TH STREET NW

2020 12th Street Northwest · (202) 491-1275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2020 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 611 · Avail. now

$3,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
coffee bar
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Location, location, location! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with a split bedroom floorpan at the 2020 Lofts. This unit is complete with an open floor plan, gas fire place, balcony facing out front onto 12th St, floor to ceiling windows, and high ceilings. Front desk concierge services, fitness center, & rooftop terrace with grill stations and incredible views.~A parking spot in the underground garage is available for additional rent. This is an unbeatable location, steps to the Green and Yellow Metro line, Trader Joes, the new Whole Foods (coming soon), Michelin star restaurants, coffee shops, city nightlife, Vida Fitness, and an easy commute to Amazon HQ2's National Landing, the National Mall and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2020 12TH STREET NW have any available units?
2020 12TH STREET NW has a unit available for $3,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 12TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2020 12TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 12TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2020 12TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 12TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2020 12TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2020 12TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2020 12TH STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 2020 12TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 12TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 12TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2020 12TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2020 12TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2020 12TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 12TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 12TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University