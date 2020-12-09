2020 12TH STREET NW.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym coffee bar elevator concierge

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar concierge elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage

Location, location, location! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with a split bedroom floorpan at the 2020 Lofts. This unit is complete with an open floor plan, gas fire place, balcony facing out front onto 12th St, floor to ceiling windows, and high ceilings. Front desk concierge services, fitness center, & rooftop terrace with grill stations and incredible views.~A parking spot in the underground garage is available for additional rent. This is an unbeatable location, steps to the Green and Yellow Metro line, Trader Joes, the new Whole Foods (coming soon), Michelin star restaurants, coffee shops, city nightlife, Vida Fitness, and an easy commute to Amazon HQ2's National Landing, the National Mall and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.