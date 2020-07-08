All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

202 F STREET NE

202 F Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

202 F Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Luxury lower unit is for rent starting June 1st! This luxury studio is available for $1950/month, with massive master bathroom, full kitchen and in unit laundry. Water, sewer, trash are included Tennant only has to pay for electricity. 202 F st NE Washington DCLocation location LOCATION, a 4 minute walk to Union Station, Ebeneezer's coffee house across the street and Union Market Bakery is a 1 minute walk down the street which sells groceries, alcohol and fresh baked goods and THE best breakfast sandwiches. H street Whole Foods is 0.4 miles away along with everything else you need. OH... and our private parking space is also for rent, $250/month or negotiable for a reduced price with tenancy agreement for bottom level studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

