202 F STREET NE

Luxury lower unit is for rent starting June 1st! This luxury studio is available for $1950/month, with massive master bathroom, full kitchen and in unit laundry. Water, sewer, trash are included Tennant only has to pay for electricity. 202 F st NE Washington DCLocation location LOCATION, a 4 minute walk to Union Station, Ebeneezer's coffee house across the street and Union Market Bakery is a 1 minute walk down the street which sells groceries, alcohol and fresh baked goods and THE best breakfast sandwiches. H street Whole Foods is 0.4 miles away along with everything else you need. OH... and our private parking space is also for rent, $250/month or negotiable for a reduced price with tenancy agreement for bottom level studio.