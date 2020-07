Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Large 818-sq.ft. 1BR condo w/ large fenced private patio at the LeLand. Large updated kitchen with space for dining table, big living room, space for a desk area and Washer and Dryer in unit with ample storage. Major updates throughout include new flooring, paint, kitchen and bathroom. Less than a block from Dupont Circle, in a quiet and elegant street. Monthly rent includes water, gas, and trash. Tenant only pays electric! . Pets ok - case by case