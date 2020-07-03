All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2012 D St NE Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2012 D St NE Apt 3
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

2012 D St NE Apt 3

2012 D Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Kingman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2012 D Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Renovated 2 BR Condo w/Parking!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom + den (or home office), 3 (full) bathroom home in Kingman Park. This home, situated in a 4 unit condo building, was completely renovated in 2017. Further upgrades to the kitchen were made and a coffee bar (with wine fridge) were more recently added. Located just a few blocks from H Street Corridor, Blue/Orange/Silver line metro station, and newly opened Capital Riverside park complex, this home is a must see! Home Highlights: - Gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances - 2 large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms - Master suite has large walk-in closet with secure, in-wall safe - private office/den area with built-in bookshelves - Private off-street parking space - Smart home features include Nest thermostat, ethernet network, and smart light switches throughout home that can be operated manually, remotely via application, or with Alexa. - Shared roof-top deck Neighborhood Highlights: Walking distance from H-Street Corridor - 2 blocks from the newly developed Capitol Riverside Youth Sports Park and the Kingman and Heritage Island River Trails - 10 minute walk to the Stadium Armory Metro Station - 3 blocks to the trolley line along H-Street Corridor. $45 non refundable application fee. $250 move-in fee. Pets must be approved by owner. Schedule showing through link. Questions? Text Brian at 202-431-5256.

(RLNE5326680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 D St NE Apt 3 have any available units?
2012 D St NE Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 D St NE Apt 3 have?
Some of 2012 D St NE Apt 3's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 D St NE Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2012 D St NE Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 D St NE Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 D St NE Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2012 D St NE Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2012 D St NE Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 2012 D St NE Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 D St NE Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 D St NE Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 2012 D St NE Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2012 D St NE Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 2012 D St NE Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 D St NE Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 D St NE Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
501 H Street
501 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University