2012 D St NE Apt 3

Amenities

Fantastic Renovated 2 BR Condo w/Parking!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom + den (or home office), 3 (full) bathroom home in Kingman Park. This home, situated in a 4 unit condo building, was completely renovated in 2017. Further upgrades to the kitchen were made and a coffee bar (with wine fridge) were more recently added. Located just a few blocks from H Street Corridor, Blue/Orange/Silver line metro station, and newly opened Capital Riverside park complex, this home is a must see! Home Highlights: - Gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances - 2 large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms - Master suite has large walk-in closet with secure, in-wall safe - private office/den area with built-in bookshelves - Private off-street parking space - Smart home features include Nest thermostat, ethernet network, and smart light switches throughout home that can be operated manually, remotely via application, or with Alexa. - Shared roof-top deck Neighborhood Highlights: Walking distance from H-Street Corridor - 2 blocks from the newly developed Capitol Riverside Youth Sports Park and the Kingman and Heritage Island River Trails - 10 minute walk to the Stadium Armory Metro Station - 3 blocks to the trolley line along H-Street Corridor. $45 non refundable application fee. $250 move-in fee. Pets must be approved by owner. Schedule showing through link. Questions? Text Brian at 202-431-5256.



