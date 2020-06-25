2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Lovely and spacious 1 bed, 1 bath top floor unit in desirable Kalorama neighborhood! Gleaming hardwood floors span the entirety of the unit. The bedroom features multiple closets with good storage space. The combination living and dining room is brimming with natural light. Both kitchen and bathroom have been updated and the kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops. A stacked washer and dryer are conveniently located within the unit. Monthly rent covers water, sewer, and gas utilities. The secure building is in a prime location just steps away from Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle with a plethora of bars/restaurants, shops, and nightlife.