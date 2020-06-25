All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW

2010 Kalorama Road Northwest · (202) 210-2560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2010 Kalorama Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Lovely and spacious 1 bed, 1 bath top floor unit in desirable Kalorama neighborhood! Gleaming hardwood floors span the entirety of the unit. The bedroom features multiple closets with good storage space. The combination living and dining room is brimming with natural light. Both kitchen and bathroom have been updated and the kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops. A stacked washer and dryer are conveniently located within the unit. Monthly rent covers water, sewer, and gas utilities. The secure building is in a prime location just steps away from Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle with a plethora of bars/restaurants, shops, and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW have any available units?
2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW have?
Some of 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2010 KALORAMA ROAD NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Bentley Apartments
1328 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Wallasey
2426 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity