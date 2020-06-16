All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 201 33RD STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
201 33RD STREET NE
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:42 PM

201 33RD STREET NE

201 33rd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

201 33rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR RENT: Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, corner semi-detached home with tons of natural light; and a private driveway located in the friendly neighborhood of Lily Ponds. This completed renovated home offers luxurious kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; upgraded bathrooms with ceramic floor tiles; new hardwood floors throughout; basement laundry room with wash/dryer and ample corner house yard space. Will be freshly painted and professionally cleaned prior to new lease. Pets allowed on case by case basis. (barstools can convey). Rental amount is over the approved HCVP limit for this neighborhood. This is a must see and available IMMEDIATE move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 33RD STREET NE have any available units?
201 33RD STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 33RD STREET NE have?
Some of 201 33RD STREET NE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 33RD STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
201 33RD STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 33RD STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 33RD STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 201 33RD STREET NE offer parking?
No, 201 33RD STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 201 33RD STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 33RD STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 33RD STREET NE have a pool?
No, 201 33RD STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 201 33RD STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 201 33RD STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 201 33RD STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 33RD STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University