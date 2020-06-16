201 33RD STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOR RENT: Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, corner semi-detached home with tons of natural light; and a private driveway located in the friendly neighborhood of Lily Ponds. This completed renovated home offers luxurious kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; upgraded bathrooms with ceramic floor tiles; new hardwood floors throughout; basement laundry room with wash/dryer and ample corner house yard space. Will be freshly painted and professionally cleaned prior to new lease. Pets allowed on case by case basis. (barstools can convey). Rental amount is over the approved HCVP limit for this neighborhood. This is a must see and available IMMEDIATE move in.