20 53RD PLACE SE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:33 PM

20 53RD PLACE SE

20 53rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

20 53rd Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Palatial custom built detached home in a sought after Deanwood neighborhood with all the bells and whistles your heart could desire. Grand entrance with hardwood floors, high ceilings, spacious living room, and dining room. Den /office off of the living room and convenient half bath on the main level. Wide kitchen with tons of counters and cabinets, stainless appliances, ceramic tile floors. Large pantry. Brand new deck off of the kitchen. Master bedroom features fireplace, balcony and master bath. 3 more bedrooms and another full bath complete the upper level. There is a fully finished basement with a rec room, a bonus room and a full bath, laundry. Great location just 5 blocks-Deanwood and Benning Rd Metro. Nothing else like it. Truly unique and beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

