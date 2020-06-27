20 53RD PLACE SE

Amenities

Palatial custom built detached home in a sought after Deanwood neighborhood with all the bells and whistles your heart could desire. Grand entrance with hardwood floors, high ceilings, spacious living room, and dining room. Den /office off of the living room and convenient half bath on the main level. Wide kitchen with tons of counters and cabinets, stainless appliances, ceramic tile floors. Large pantry. Brand new deck off of the kitchen. Master bedroom features fireplace, balcony and master bath. 3 more bedrooms and another full bath complete the upper level. There is a fully finished basement with a rec room, a bonus room and a full bath, laundry. Great location just 5 blocks-Deanwood and Benning Rd Metro. Nothing else like it. Truly unique and beautiful home.