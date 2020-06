Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher bbq/grill extra storage microwave refrigerator

Greetings,** Tours are available daily from Monday-Friday 4:00pm-5:00pm and Weekends from Noon-1:00pm **Call or Email me for same day Appt for this Beautiful row home just blocks from the Metro! Has 3 beds, 2 baths, fully finished basement w/rec room and extra storage, gourmet kitchen, washer/dryer, outdoor grilling, & amazing location just blocks from Harris Teeter, Union Market, & short walk to amenities on H Street. ** MOVE IN NOW**