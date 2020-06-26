All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

1932 9th St NW Unit 301

1932 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1932 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
hot tub
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
NEW PRICE!!!

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the Heart of U Street Corridor... The condo is just a few blocks from the U St Cardozo metro stop (yellow/green line) restaurants, shopping, blocks from Trader Joe's, and so much more...Walk Score 98!

Property Highlights:

- Open concept floor plan
- Floor to ceiling windows facing east, brings in tons of natural light
- Private balcony for grilling
- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
- Euro open dine in kitchen to cook/share
- One of a kind white Caesarstone counters
- Enormous kitchen island, ideal for entertaining
- Soft close Leight cabinets
- Stainless steel Bosch appliances
- Gas cooking for gourmet meals
- Subway tile backsplash
- Large dining area to seat 6 comfortably
- Spa like bathrooms
- Dual vanity in master
- Custom master closet
- New GE W/D in-unit
- secured access building
- Mixed Use sustainable building to save on utilities

AVAILABLE NOW!!

** Unit will be rented unfurnished**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4993819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1932 9th St NW Unit 301 have any available units?
1932 9th St NW Unit 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1932 9th St NW Unit 301 have?
Some of 1932 9th St NW Unit 301's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1932 9th St NW Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
1932 9th St NW Unit 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 9th St NW Unit 301 pet-friendly?
No, 1932 9th St NW Unit 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1932 9th St NW Unit 301 offer parking?
No, 1932 9th St NW Unit 301 does not offer parking.
Does 1932 9th St NW Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1932 9th St NW Unit 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 9th St NW Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 1932 9th St NW Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 1932 9th St NW Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 1932 9th St NW Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 9th St NW Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1932 9th St NW Unit 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
