1932 9th St NW Unit 301

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel hot tub bbq/grill some paid utils

NEW PRICE!!!



LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the Heart of U Street Corridor... The condo is just a few blocks from the U St Cardozo metro stop (yellow/green line) restaurants, shopping, blocks from Trader Joe's, and so much more...Walk Score 98!



Property Highlights:



- Open concept floor plan

- Floor to ceiling windows facing east, brings in tons of natural light

- Private balcony for grilling

- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout

- Euro open dine in kitchen to cook/share

- One of a kind white Caesarstone counters

- Enormous kitchen island, ideal for entertaining

- Soft close Leight cabinets

- Stainless steel Bosch appliances

- Gas cooking for gourmet meals

- Subway tile backsplash

- Large dining area to seat 6 comfortably

- Spa like bathrooms

- Dual vanity in master

- Custom master closet

- New GE W/D in-unit

- secured access building

- Mixed Use sustainable building to save on utilities



AVAILABLE NOW!!



** Unit will be rented unfurnished**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4993819)