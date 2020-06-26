1932 9th St NW Unit 301

Amenities
NEW PRICE!!!
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the Heart of U Street Corridor... The condo is just a few blocks from the U St Cardozo metro stop (yellow/green line) restaurants, shopping, blocks from Trader Joe's, and so much more...Walk Score 98!
Property Highlights:
- Open concept floor plan
- Floor to ceiling windows facing east, brings in tons of natural light
- Private balcony for grilling
- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
- Euro open dine in kitchen to cook/share
- One of a kind white Caesarstone counters
- Enormous kitchen island, ideal for entertaining
- Soft close Leight cabinets
- Stainless steel Bosch appliances
- Gas cooking for gourmet meals
- Subway tile backsplash
- Large dining area to seat 6 comfortably
- Spa like bathrooms
- Dual vanity in master
- Custom master closet
- New GE W/D in-unit
- secured access building
- Mixed Use sustainable building to save on utilities
AVAILABLE NOW!!
** Unit will be rented unfurnished**
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4993819)