Amenities
1930 New Hampshire Ave NW Apt 56 Available 09/01/20 $2,150 1BR/1BA Penthouse Condo in DuPont/Adams Morgan/14th St/U St Corridor - The Haddon Condominium
1930 New Hampshire Avenue NW, Unit 56
(1900 Block of New Hampshire NW intersects with 16th ST NW & U ST NW)
1BR/1BA, ~600 SF condo is conveniently located on DuPont & Adams Morgan border in the heart of the U Street Corridor. Recently renovated & in excellent condition, this Penthouse (top floor) unit has huge windows in the living area that allow for a spectacular urban view & tons of natural light that provide for a wonderful living environment.
Features include:
* Available NOW
* Great floor plan w/approximately 600 SF of living space
* Hardwood floors throughout
* Central A/C & Heat
* Working wood burning fireplace
* Custom built-in desk/office
* Custom window treatments w/room darkening feature in bedroom
* New 2018 washer/dryer in unit
* Water included in rent
* Secure building w/bike storage inside
* Elevator in building
* Located on a 1 way block with ample back-in parking
* Fantastic walk-score of 98
METRO RAIL/BUS: Short walks to DuPont Circle (Red Line) or to U ST/Cordoza (Green & Yellow Lines); steps to bus lines S1, S2, S4, S9, 90, 96, X3.
NEXT TO: Vida Fitness, Penthouse Pool Club, Bang Hair Salon, Aura Spa, Healing Arts Gallery, Starbucks, Jin's Cleaners, Chi Cha Lounge, Local 16, Exile's Bar.
BLOCKS TO: Meridian Hill Park and tons of diverse establishments on 17th ST NW, U ST NW, 14th ST NW & Adams Morgan.
(RLNE4108642)