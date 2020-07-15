All apartments in Washington
1930 New Hampshire Ave NW Apt 56

1930 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · (202) 232-0600
Location

1930 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1930 New Hampshire Ave NW Apt 56 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
1930 New Hampshire Ave NW Apt 56 Available 09/01/20 $2,150 1BR/1BA Penthouse Condo in DuPont/Adams Morgan/14th St/U St Corridor - The Haddon Condominium
1930 New Hampshire Avenue NW, Unit 56
(1900 Block of New Hampshire NW intersects with 16th ST NW & U ST NW)

1BR/1BA, ~600 SF condo is conveniently located on DuPont & Adams Morgan border in the heart of the U Street Corridor. Recently renovated & in excellent condition, this Penthouse (top floor) unit has huge windows in the living area that allow for a spectacular urban view & tons of natural light that provide for a wonderful living environment.

Features include:

* Available NOW
* Great floor plan w/approximately 600 SF of living space
* Hardwood floors throughout
* Central A/C & Heat
* Working wood burning fireplace
* Custom built-in desk/office
* Custom window treatments w/room darkening feature in bedroom
* New 2018 washer/dryer in unit
* Water included in rent
* Secure building w/bike storage inside
* Elevator in building
* Located on a 1 way block with ample back-in parking
* Fantastic walk-score of 98

METRO RAIL/BUS: Short walks to DuPont Circle (Red Line) or to U ST/Cordoza (Green & Yellow Lines); steps to bus lines S1, S2, S4, S9, 90, 96, X3.

NEXT TO: Vida Fitness, Penthouse Pool Club, Bang Hair Salon, Aura Spa, Healing Arts Gallery, Starbucks, Jin's Cleaners, Chi Cha Lounge, Local 16, Exile's Bar.

BLOCKS TO: Meridian Hill Park and tons of diverse establishments on 17th ST NW, U ST NW, 14th ST NW & Adams Morgan.

(RLNE4108642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

