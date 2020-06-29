1928 2nd St NE.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, Bright 3Bd/3Bth RowHome, Location, Location, Location!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this open concept, sun-filled 3+ bd/ 3 bth home conveniently located near Union Market, Harris Teeter, Bloomingdale, Trader Joes and Capital Bike Share,Metro! (Video tour on YouTube, 1928 2nd St). Main level is updated and modern but with lots of old world charm! Hardwood floor, exposed brick wall, high ceilings, built-in wine rack, open staircase, and generous living/dining/kitchen area. Kitchen features SS appliances and granite counters. Amazing deck-perfect for entertaining! Second level boasts large master bedroom w/ master bath and custom closet, a second medium size bedroom, third smaller bedroom, and full bath. Fully finished basement with plush carpeting, a 4th/guest bedroom, full bath and full size washer/dryer. Qualifications: 600+credit score and 3x earnings. Non-refundable app fee $60/person. Must see!! Contact Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule showing today!



(RLNE5438805)