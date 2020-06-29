All apartments in Washington
1928 2nd St NE.
1928 2nd St NE

1928 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1928 2nd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, Bright 3Bd/3Bth RowHome, Location, Location, Location!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this open concept, sun-filled 3+ bd/ 3 bth home conveniently located near Union Market, Harris Teeter, Bloomingdale, Trader Joes and Capital Bike Share,Metro! (Video tour on YouTube, 1928 2nd St). Main level is updated and modern but with lots of old world charm! Hardwood floor, exposed brick wall, high ceilings, built-in wine rack, open staircase, and generous living/dining/kitchen area. Kitchen features SS appliances and granite counters. Amazing deck-perfect for entertaining! Second level boasts large master bedroom w/ master bath and custom closet, a second medium size bedroom, third smaller bedroom, and full bath. Fully finished basement with plush carpeting, a 4th/guest bedroom, full bath and full size washer/dryer. Qualifications: 600+credit score and 3x earnings. Non-refundable app fee $60/person. Must see!! Contact Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule showing today!

(RLNE5438805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1928 2nd St NE have any available units?
1928 2nd St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 2nd St NE have?
Some of 1928 2nd St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 2nd St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1928 2nd St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 2nd St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 2nd St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1928 2nd St NE offer parking?
No, 1928 2nd St NE does not offer parking.
Does 1928 2nd St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1928 2nd St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 2nd St NE have a pool?
No, 1928 2nd St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1928 2nd St NE have accessible units?
No, 1928 2nd St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 2nd St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 2nd St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

