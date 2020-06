Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available October 1st. Furnished or Unfurnished, spacious 1 bedroom apartment on top of Metro with secure, off-street parking available for $150/month additional behind house. The spacious unit feature bamboo floors, a beautiful, fully-equipped kitchen, generous-sized living room, large dining area, and attractive bathroom. Unit has exclusive use of front patio. The back patio is for the use of the other unit.