Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar gym bbq/grill

Close to B2 and U2 bus stop nearest metro station is Anacostia Station (green line). This 917 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.



Nearby schools include Orr Elementary School, Kramer Middle School and Anacostia Senior High School. The closest grocery stores are Marbury Market, Tonys Country Market and Pennsylvania Avenue Market.



Nearby coffee shops include JazzNSoul Cafe, Big Chair Coffee & Grill and Dunkin Donuts. Nearby restaurants include Lees Brunch, Pizza Day and Michaelangelos Pizza Restaurant. 1920 Naylor Rd SE Apt 302 is near Anacostia Fitness Center, Twining Square and Anacostia Park, Section D. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake.