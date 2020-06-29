1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221

Amenities

all utils included parking internet access

You should see this stunning corner unit One-Bedroom! The spacious living room features two walls of beautiful casement windows overlooking the bustling new 14th Street.



Treat yourself to luxury in this apartments designer bathroom and kitchen. The Bathroom features designer fixtures and a luxurious tiled tub surround. The kitchen comes with an optional Mobile Kitchen Island, so you can customize the work and eating space to suit your needs!



All Utilities Included in Rent (Except cable, phone and internet.)

No Amenity Fee or Security Deposit.