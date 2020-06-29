All apartments in Washington
1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221

1919 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1919 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

all utils included
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
You should see this stunning corner unit One-Bedroom! The spacious living room features two walls of beautiful casement windows overlooking the bustling new 14th Street.

Treat yourself to luxury in this apartments designer bathroom and kitchen. The Bathroom features designer fixtures and a luxurious tiled tub surround. The kitchen comes with an optional Mobile Kitchen Island, so you can customize the work and eating space to suit your needs!

All Utilities Included in Rent (Except cable, phone and internet.)
No Amenity Fee or Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 have any available units?
1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 currently offering any rent specials?
1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 pet-friendly?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 offer parking?
Yes, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 offers parking.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 have a pool?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 does not have a pool.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 have accessible units?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 221 does not have units with air conditioning.

