Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fabulous location right off of the U St metro. Everything is new inside! Bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Bedroom/office on the main level with an attached bathroom. The large family room/dining room space is filled with windows. Master bedroom upstairs with an attached bath, plus 2 more large sized bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout the whole house. Laundry on the upper level. 2+ rear parking spaces.