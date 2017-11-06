All apartments in Washington
1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40

1910 Kalorama Place Northwest · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1910 Kalorama Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 · Avail. now

$3,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 Available 04/18/20 Kalorama Perch with Parking Included! - This is a rare chance to call Kalorama Place home! This1,000 sqft 2bd/2bath condo is city living at its best- but nestled in a quiet complex that set aside from the everyday hustle and bustle. Enjoy all the charm and elegance of a historic neighborhood with the conveniences of exceptional modern construction. This 2 acre community just blocks from Adams Morgan was developed in the 1990s with an eye toward aesthetics and urban convenience. Large rooms, quiet courtyard orientation, garage parking and security are all some of the great features this unit has to offer.

Other great details: This spacious main floor has an excellent layout with two large bedrooms, two full baths, gas fireplace, wood floors, crown moldings, washer dryer in unit, private balcony, ample storage, high ceilings, walk-in closet and secure garage parking.

Kalorama Triangle offers close proximity to all the city's amenities while reveling in the serene beauty of adjacent Rock Creek Park. This prime location is just a five-ten minute walk to the Woodley Metro, 2 blocks to excellent Connecticut Avenue Buslines and a short stroll downhill to the Dupont Circle Metro. Within easy walking distance to both trendy Dupont Circle, Mount Pleasant and vibrant Adams Morgan, an array of dining and shopping options are at your doorstep.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Pets are welcome!

(RLNE4727094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 have any available units?
1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 have?
Some of 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 does offer parking.
Does 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 have a pool?
No, 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 have accessible units?
No, 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 does not have units with dishwashers.
