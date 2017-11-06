Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

1910 Kalorama Pl NW Unit 40 Available 04/18/20 Kalorama Perch with Parking Included! - This is a rare chance to call Kalorama Place home! This1,000 sqft 2bd/2bath condo is city living at its best- but nestled in a quiet complex that set aside from the everyday hustle and bustle. Enjoy all the charm and elegance of a historic neighborhood with the conveniences of exceptional modern construction. This 2 acre community just blocks from Adams Morgan was developed in the 1990s with an eye toward aesthetics and urban convenience. Large rooms, quiet courtyard orientation, garage parking and security are all some of the great features this unit has to offer.



Other great details: This spacious main floor has an excellent layout with two large bedrooms, two full baths, gas fireplace, wood floors, crown moldings, washer dryer in unit, private balcony, ample storage, high ceilings, walk-in closet and secure garage parking.



Kalorama Triangle offers close proximity to all the city's amenities while reveling in the serene beauty of adjacent Rock Creek Park. This prime location is just a five-ten minute walk to the Woodley Metro, 2 blocks to excellent Connecticut Avenue Buslines and a short stroll downhill to the Dupont Circle Metro. Within easy walking distance to both trendy Dupont Circle, Mount Pleasant and vibrant Adams Morgan, an array of dining and shopping options are at your doorstep.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Pets are welcome!



(RLNE4727094)