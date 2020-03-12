All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1908 17TH ST NW
1908 17TH ST NW

1908 17th Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
Location

1908 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Luxury two bedroom unit with private entrance. In historic district, approximately one block to Starbucks at New Hampshire Ave and U St. Wood-burning fireplace in living-room, hardwood floors, washer & dryer in unit many decorative touches, gourmet kitchen, lots of closets, good window lighting, central air, gas heat, small front patio with seating shared with other tenant in building. Renovation/remodeling nearly completed. Easy walk to wonderful restaurants, park, METRO, etc. 680+ credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 17TH ST NW have any available units?
1908 17TH ST NW has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 17TH ST NW have?
Some of 1908 17TH ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 17TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1908 17TH ST NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 17TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1908 17TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1908 17TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1908 17TH ST NW does offer parking.
Does 1908 17TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 17TH ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 17TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 1908 17TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1908 17TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1908 17TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 17TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 17TH ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
