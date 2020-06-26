Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1870 Monroe St NW Available 05/09/19 Beautiful Three-Bedroom in Mount Pleasant! - Nestled in the heart of Mount Pleasant, this 3bd/2.5bath property is the perfect place to call home. With lots of natural light, spacious rooms, and hardwood floors throughout, the open concept living space feels bright and roomy. You're greeted by a charming front porch that opens into the foyer and living room. The dining room has plenty of space for a large table and connects to the upgraded kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and a breakfast bar. You'll find a half bath on this floor and two full baths upstairs. There are three bedrooms of ample size including one as the master suite. A washer/dryer, large deck, and a private parking space in back round out this fantastic property.



Just a 15-minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro, 1 block from H3, H4, H6 and 3 blocks to 42, 43 and H2, close to Rock Creek Park and the National Zoo as well as many local favorites, this home is in the ideal location. Giant Foods is down the street or wait til the weekend to hit up the Farmers Market. Whether you're grabbing a coffee and delicious crepe at Coffy Caf, enjoying a meal at the Purple Patch or Bad Saint, you'll be sure to notice that everything you might need is right at your fingertips. Cool yet still quaint, this neighborhood gives you a great mix of just about everything!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas and electric. Pets are welcome!



(RLNE4819499)