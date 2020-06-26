All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

1870 Monroe St NW

1870 Monroe Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1870 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1870 Monroe St NW Available 05/09/19 Beautiful Three-Bedroom in Mount Pleasant! - Nestled in the heart of Mount Pleasant, this 3bd/2.5bath property is the perfect place to call home. With lots of natural light, spacious rooms, and hardwood floors throughout, the open concept living space feels bright and roomy. You're greeted by a charming front porch that opens into the foyer and living room. The dining room has plenty of space for a large table and connects to the upgraded kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and a breakfast bar. You'll find a half bath on this floor and two full baths upstairs. There are three bedrooms of ample size including one as the master suite. A washer/dryer, large deck, and a private parking space in back round out this fantastic property.

Just a 15-minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro, 1 block from H3, H4, H6 and 3 blocks to 42, 43 and H2, close to Rock Creek Park and the National Zoo as well as many local favorites, this home is in the ideal location. Giant Foods is down the street or wait til the weekend to hit up the Farmers Market. Whether you're grabbing a coffee and delicious crepe at Coffy Caf, enjoying a meal at the Purple Patch or Bad Saint, you'll be sure to notice that everything you might need is right at your fingertips. Cool yet still quaint, this neighborhood gives you a great mix of just about everything!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas and electric. Pets are welcome!

(RLNE4819499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1870 Monroe St NW have any available units?
1870 Monroe St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1870 Monroe St NW have?
Some of 1870 Monroe St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1870 Monroe St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1870 Monroe St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1870 Monroe St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1870 Monroe St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1870 Monroe St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1870 Monroe St NW offers parking.
Does 1870 Monroe St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1870 Monroe St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1870 Monroe St NW have a pool?
No, 1870 Monroe St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1870 Monroe St NW have accessible units?
No, 1870 Monroe St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1870 Monroe St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1870 Monroe St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
