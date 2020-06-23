1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7

Amenities

2 Bed 2 Bath in NW DC - This spacious and modern 2bd/2ba second-floor residence is located just minutes from bus routes and the Woodley Park metro stop. The open layout features northern exposure in the living area and southern exposure in both bedrooms. Finishes include maple flooring, Viking and Bosch appliances, and exposed brick. Beds and baths are located away from the main living area. Large shared roof deck.



"Similar unit pictured".



Utilities: Water included, the rest of the utilities are paid by the tenant

Pets: No pets allowed.

Parking: On Street

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



