All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM

1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7

1854 Mintwood Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1854 Mintwood Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
2 Bed 2 Bath in NW DC - This spacious and modern 2bd/2ba second-floor residence is located just minutes from bus routes and the Woodley Park metro stop. The open layout features northern exposure in the living area and southern exposure in both bedrooms. Finishes include maple flooring, Viking and Bosch appliances, and exposed brick. Beds and baths are located away from the main living area. Large shared roof deck.

"Similar unit pictured".

Utilities: Water included, the rest of the utilities are paid by the tenant
Pets: No pets allowed.
Parking: On Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5085730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 have any available units?
1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 have?
Some of 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 is pet friendly.
Does 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 offer parking?
Yes, 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 offers parking.
Does 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 have a pool?
No, 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 have accessible units?
No, 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1854 Mintwood Pl NW Apt. 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University