All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1851 Columbia St NW 409.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1851 Columbia St NW 409
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

1851 Columbia St NW 409

1851 Columbia Rd NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1851 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1 Bedroom Condo Upper NW DC - Property Id: 158779

Utilities
Owner pays all utilities. Resident pays for cable TV, telephone, and Internet

Move Fees:
$100.00 payable to The Woodley Condo Association

Pets:
Dogs and cats on a case by case basis. Pet fee, pet application and vet records required

Sunny and bright unit with separate nicely appointed kitchen area, large refrigerator, under cabinet lighting. Plenty of storage in unit as well as a small storage bin in the basement. Built-in closet system in bedroom. Large plank wood floors and lovely views. Kalorama Park is located next door.

As-Is Applicants accept that possession of the unit will be delivered in the condition of the property as seen, without modifications from the landlord.

To Apply
Go to www.ColumbiaPM.com/apply to complete our online application
-Application fee of $50 per person.
-Supplemental documents are required to complete your application
-Paper rental applications are available upon request

Property Manager Shenetta Malkia,
email to schedule tour
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158779p
Property Id 158779

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5165195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Columbia St NW 409 have any available units?
1851 Columbia St NW 409 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1851 Columbia St NW 409 have?
Some of 1851 Columbia St NW 409's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Columbia St NW 409 currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Columbia St NW 409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Columbia St NW 409 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1851 Columbia St NW 409 is pet friendly.
Does 1851 Columbia St NW 409 offer parking?
No, 1851 Columbia St NW 409 does not offer parking.
Does 1851 Columbia St NW 409 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 Columbia St NW 409 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Columbia St NW 409 have a pool?
No, 1851 Columbia St NW 409 does not have a pool.
Does 1851 Columbia St NW 409 have accessible units?
No, 1851 Columbia St NW 409 does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Columbia St NW 409 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1851 Columbia St NW 409 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University