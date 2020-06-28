1851 Columbia St NW 409

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

1 Bedroom Condo Upper NW DC - Property Id: 158779



Utilities

Owner pays all utilities. Resident pays for cable TV, telephone, and Internet



Move Fees:

$100.00 payable to The Woodley Condo Association



Pets:

Dogs and cats on a case by case basis. Pet fee, pet application and vet records required



Sunny and bright unit with separate nicely appointed kitchen area, large refrigerator, under cabinet lighting. Plenty of storage in unit as well as a small storage bin in the basement. Built-in closet system in bedroom. Large plank wood floors and lovely views. Kalorama Park is located next door.



As-Is Applicants accept that possession of the unit will be delivered in the condition of the property as seen, without modifications from the landlord.



To Apply

Go to www.ColumbiaPM.com/apply to complete our online application

-Application fee of $50 per person.

-Supplemental documents are required to complete your application

-Paper rental applications are available upon request



Property Manager Shenetta Malkia,

email to schedule tour

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158779p

Property Id 158779



No Dogs Allowed



