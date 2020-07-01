All apartments in Washington
1835 Mintwood Pl Nw Unit: 235
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1835 Mintwood Pl Nw Unit: 235

1835 Mintwood Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Mintwood Pl NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with lots of character. Top floor (3rd floor), lots of light, high ceilings, sky light, wooden floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large flat-screen TV, fireplace in the living room, washer and dryer in the apartment. Queen size pillow-top mattress bed. Full bathroom is in the bedroom with a Jacuzzi tub! Window in bedroom has access to rooftop.

Location is great, down the street from restaurants and shops! This apartment is in Kalorama ... close to Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan!

Metro: Woodley Park/Zoo Station - Red Line

Kalorama: The Kalorama area within the Northwest Quadrant of Washington, D.C., includes the residential neighborhoods of Kalorama Triangle and Sheridan-Kalorama. The area is accessible from the Dupont Circle and Woodley Park Metro stations, as well as various bus lines. Kalorama Triangle is bordered by Connecticut Avenue, Columbia Road, Calvert Street, and Rock Creek Park. Sheridan-Kalorama is immediately southwest, located between Connecticut Avenue, Rock Creek Park, Massachusetts Avenue, and Florida Avenue.

Kalorama is in between Dupont Circle and Woodley Park metros and walking distance to both. It is also walking distance to Adams Morgan. There are many embassies in this area as well as beautiful homes in a variety of different architectural styles including row homes, apartments in row homes, condos and coops constructed in the early 1900s.

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: $300/mon
View: Back of the building
Non-smoking
Pet-free
Maid service: Yes
Everything Included: Yes
Lots of light: Yes
Good storage space: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:in unit
Deck
Wireless Internet
Great Location
Jacuzzi tub
Skylight
Near Metro
Hardwood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

